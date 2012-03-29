* 10-yr bond to place at 5.7 pct vs initial guidance of
5.875 pct
* Demand in excess of $3 billion
* Deal follows Russian sovereign Eurobond sale
MOSCOW, March 29 Russian state-owned transport
monopoly Russian Railways, or RZhD, i s placing a $1 billion,
10-year dollar-denominated Eurobond at a yield of 5.7 percent,
down from initial guidance of 5.875 percent, a financial market
source said on Thursday.
The placement yield was tightened again by 5 basis points on
strong demand in the wake of Russia's $7 billion, three-tranche
sovereign Eurobond offering this week - the largest by an
emerging-markets sovereign since at least 2000.
"Demand is exceeding $3 billion," a source said earlier. The
company will finalise pricing later on Thursday.
This benchmark deal, volume of which has not yet been
disclosed, follows a 25 billion rouble ($851 million) Eurobond
issued by RZhD last week with an 8.30 percent yield.
On Wednesday, Russia's sovereign offering attracted demand
near $25 billion, providing a new benchmark and
five-, 10- and 30-year maturities for Russian private and
quasi-sovereign corporates to tap the market.
Russian Railways' plan for this year envisages 100 billion
roubles in borrowing, of which 70 billion is to be raised on the
domestic market.
($1 = 29.3845 roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maria
Kiselyova)