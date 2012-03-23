UPDATE 4-Trump's team in disarray, U.S. Senator McCain tells Europe
* Britain warns: be under "no illusions" about Russia (Adds McCain comments, paragraphs 3, 25-27)
MOSCOW, March 23 Russian Railways (RZhD) is placing a seven-year rouble Eurobond with an 8.30 percent yield, two financial market sources told Reuters on Friday.
"This is the final guidance, the deal will price on Friday morning," one source said.
The initial yield guidance was set at 8.5 percent, but later lowered to 8.375 percent.
RZhD declined to comment.
Russian Railways began a roadshow for the issue on March 19, and has mandated JP Morgan, RBS and VTB Capital to arrange investor meetings in Switzerland, Munich and London.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Britain warns: be under "no illusions" about Russia (Adds McCain comments, paragraphs 3, 25-27)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
SANTIAGO, Feb 17 Anglo American PLC will temporarily suspend operations at its El Soldado copper mine in Chile after failing to receive regulatory approval for a redesign that would have helped keep output flowing, the company said on Friday.