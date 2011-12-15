CANELLI, Italy Dec 15 The owner and key shareholder of Russian-Standard group may consider investing in an Italian bank because of the low valuations they are trading at, Roustam Tariko said on Thursday.

"Currently Italian banks are very undervalued, they are trading at about 15-20 percent of their real value, I would not mind investing in an Italian bank," Tariko told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in northern Italy without naming any bank.

Tariko, who has a fortune estimated at $1.9 billion by Forbes magazine, founded Russian Standard, a leading consumer lender. He also owns beauty pageant Miss Russia according to a recent Financial Times article. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)