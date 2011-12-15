BRIEF-Iao Kun Group to acquire majority interest in Guangzhou Liniu Network Technology
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited to acquire majority interest in Guangzhou Liniu Network Technology Co. Ltd.
CANELLI, Italy Dec 15 Russian Standard Group plans to raise its stake in Polish vodka maker Central European Distribution Corp (CEDC) to about 30 percent to take a management control over the rival, the founder of the Russian premium vodka producer said on Thursday.
Russian Standard Group, owned by billionaire Roustam Tariko, bought a 9.9 percent stake in CEDC in November and has offered to buy another 19.9 percent stake.
"We are interested in taking a management control in CEDC, that means a stake of about 30 percent," Tariko told Reuters in an interview in northern Italy as his group announced the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Italian wine-maker Gancia.
He said that negotiations about a planned acquisition in CEDC were at an advanced stage and conditions for the acquisitions were expected to be finalised by the end of this year. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)
