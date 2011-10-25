MOSCOW Oct 25 Russian mid-sized lender Russian Standard Bank may tap the international debt market with a Eurocommercial paper (ECP) issue following a similar move by Gazprom , a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source did not provide any additional detail, saying the lender would make the final decision after testing the market for demand.

The new deal could follow last week's Gazprom issue when Russia's largest borrower sold an additional ECP worth $300 million at a yield of 3.5 percent after raising $200 million in ECP earlier this month. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)