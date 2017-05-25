MOSCOW May 25 Russia's second-biggest mobile
operator Megafon said on Wednesday its first-quarter
net profit more than halved year on year due to higher foreign
exchange losses and debt raised to acquire internet group
Mail.ru.
* Consolidated profit for the first quarter, including
Mail.ru, fell to 4.2 billion roubles ($74.7 million) from 8.8
billion roubles in January-March 2016;
* In the telecoms division, net profit decreased 56.5
percent to 3.8 billion roubles;
* Earnings were down mainly due to higher forex losses and
increased interest expenses after the company borrowed 35
billion roubles from Sberbank in February to help finance its
acquisition of a stake in Mail.ru.
* Net debt of the telecom segment increased to 229.4 billion
roubles from 197 billion roubles three months earlier
* Consolidated revenues, including Mail.ru, rose to 86.25
billion roubles from 75.15 billion roubles a year ago
* Telecom revenue fell 0.9 percent to 74.5 billion roubles
due to price cuts and the effect of the leap year
* "The market trends that we observed over the course of
last year continue to affect the financial results of our
telecom segment," Sergei Soldatenkov, Megafon chief executive,
said
* The company has noticed a reduction in the rate of
declines for both revenue and core earnings in the telecoms
segment
* Consolidated operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) rose 6.2 percent to 32.12 billion roubles,
with the OIBDA margin down to 37.2 percent from 40.2 percent in
Q1 2016
* OIBDA of the telecom segment down 4 percent to 29 billion
roubles, with the OIBDA margin at 39 percent vs 40.2 percent a
year earlier, due to sales decline, price cuts and higher dealer
commissions amid competitive pressures
* The board of directors recommended paying a dividend of
32.25 roubles per share for 2016 financial year, with a total
payout of around 20 billion roubles
* The new dividend policy specifies a minimum level of
dividends at 70 percent of the group's free cash flow to
shareholders, excluding the results of Mail.ru
* 2017 guidance confirmed as announced in March
