May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA
said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of
discount store openings in the next two years.
* O'Key plans to open 50-60 discount shops in 2018 and
around 70 in 2019, company executives told a conference call.
* Confirmed plans to open 20 discounters in 2017.
* Aims to have at least 200 discount stores by 2020 vs 55 as
of the end of March.
* Sees EBITDA margin of the discount business at 6-7 pct by
2020.
* The group's total sales are up 5.2 percent year-on-year so
far in May, like-for-like sales up 0.3 percent.
* O'Key previously reported that its Q1 revenue was up 0.5
percent year-on-year while like-for-like sales were down 4.9
percent.
* It plans to achieve total revenue growth of around 5
percent in 2017 after revenue rose 8 percent to 175.5 billion
roubles ($3.1 billion) in 2016.
* Sees annual capital expenditures at between 7 billion
roubles and 8 billion roubles in 2017-2019.
* Annual dividends payments will not exceed 1.5 billion
roubles.
($1 = 56.8705 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)