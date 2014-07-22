Investors pull $5 bln from U.S.-based taxable bond funds -Lipper
NEW YORK, March 16 Investors pulled $5 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
RUSSIA'S RTS INDEX RISES 1.3 PCT, MICEX RISES 0.9 PCT IN OPENING MINUTES OF TRADING
NEW YORK, March 16 Investors pulled $5 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
TORONTO, March 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gains for financials as bond yields rose, while luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc gained on its stock market debut.
SAO PAULO, March 16 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA wants to raise as much as $532 million in an initial public offering in Brazil and the United States, the fourth attempt by Brazil's No. 3 commercial airline to list in public equity markets.