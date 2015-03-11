* To get 49 pct in Russneft in non-cash deal
* Consolidated company to produce 360,000 barrels of oil/day
(Adds further details, analysts' comments)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, March 11 Glencore is to take a
49 percent stake in Russian oil producer Russneft as a result of
a restructuring, its owner said on Wednesday, despite fears that
an escalating conflict between Moscow and the West over Ukraine
could lead to wider sanctions against the Kremlin.
Speaking in an interview on the Rossiya 24 TV channel,
Mikhail Gutseriyev said the deal was awaiting approval from the
Russian competition regulator.
The non-cash transaction will convert shares Glencore has
held for the past decade in Russneft's subsidiaries into a stake
in the parent company, said Gutseriyev.
Russneft also owes Glencore $984 million, according to
Glencore's results for 2014.
Glencore declined to comment.
The deal is being finalised as the United States and the
European Union are considering slapping new sanctions on Russian
companies and individuals over Moscow's role in Ukraine's
crisis.
Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday that sanctions and their
impact on corporate funding pose a greater threat to the Russian
oil industry than the weak oil price.
"Glencore has long sought to venture into upstream just like
some of its rivals," Alexei Kokin, an analyst with UralSib
brokerage in Moscow, told Reuters. "The fact is - there are no
sanctions against Russneft".
Even though many large Russian companies have escaped EU and
U.S. sanctions so far, the implications have been huge - Western
banks' lending to Russia has almost dried up since last year and
imports of Western technology and equipment has become very
difficult.
Last week Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's deal to buy
the UK North Sea oil and gas interests of German utility RWE
was challenged by the British government due to fears
of potential future sanctions.
TURBULENT HISTORY
Glencore has its roots in the oil trading industry and
remains one of top three crude traders in the world.
Its merger with Xstrata in 2013 has also turned the trader
into a mining giant but its production assets in the oil
industry have so far remained modest compared with the amount of
oil it trades.
"This deal (Russneft) highlights that oil is clearly
something that Glencore is committed to in the longer term,"
said Bernstein Research analyst Paul Gait.
"It also shows they are prepared to take greater political
risk where others would be slightly more cautious. Whether it's
Russia, Bolivia or the DRC, Glencore seems more comfortable than
the others in these riskier areas," he said.
The Russneft deal follows a turbulent decade for Glencore in
Russia where the firm has exported large volumes of crude from
Russneft but also faced losing its investment there when
Gutseriyev fell out with the authorities.
Eight years ago the billionaire fled to London following a
tax evasion probe and after his son died in mysterious
circumstances.
Now ranked 33rd in Forbes magazine's latest list of the
richest Russians, he returned to Russia in 2010 after the tax
fraud case was dropped and reasserted his control oover
Russneft.
Under a corporate restructuring Gutseriyev has become the
sole shareholder at the holding company level and last month he
took over as chairman of the company's board while quitting the
post of company president.
After its consolidation the Russneft group will be producing
360,000 barrels of oil a day, according to Gutseriyev, making it
comparable in size with Russia's six-largest oil producer,
Bashneft, which is listed and has a market
capitalisation of $6 billion.
"All the subsidiaries will be folded into the main (holding)
company. The deal is being signed, we have been finishing the
shareholders agreement. Glencore will own 49 percent in
Russneft," Gutseriyev said on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Writing by Dmitry
Zhdannikov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)