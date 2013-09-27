UPDATE 7-Oil whipsaws as production seen rising, more OPEC cuts discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 27 Businessmen Mikhail Gutseriyev has increased his control of Russian mid-sized oil producer Russneft after Sberbank sold him its 2 percent stake in the firm, Sberbank's Chief Executive Officer German Gref said on Friday.
"We have already sold (our stake), earned good money. Gutseriyev owns 100 percent of Russneft," Gref told reporters.
Russneft was set up in the early 2000s from scratch when Gutseriyev, formerly the head of the state-controlled oil firm Slavneft, bought some of Slavneft's assets at knock-down prices soon after its privatisation.
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
LIMA, March 6 Workers at Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper producers in Peru, plan to start a five-day strike on Friday to demand better labor conditions, a union representative said on Monday.