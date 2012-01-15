MOSCOW Jan 15 Debris from a failed
Russian spacecraft fell into the Pacific Ocean far off Chile on
Sunday, the state-run RIA news agency cited a Russian military
official as saying.
Pieces of the Phobos-Grunt craft, which never made it out of
orbit after its launch on a mission to probe the Martian moon
Phobos, fell into the sea some 1,250 km (775 miles) west of the
coastal island of Wellington, RIA cited Aerospace Defence Forces
spokesman Colonel Alexei Zolotukhin as saying.
It was not immediately clear whether all debris from the
craft fell at that location. Russia's space agency Roskosmos had
said debris was most likely to fall in the Atlantic Ocean.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman)