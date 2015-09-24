NAIROBI, Sept 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Almost one
in four women in several Rwandan jails are serving time for
illegal abortions, many of them rape survivors who should be
able to get safe terminations under the central African
country's law, two advocacy groups said.
Rwanda's 2012 penal code allows abortion for pregnancies
resulting from rape, incest and forced marriage or when the
health of the woman or foetus is at risk.
But most jailed women, many of them young and poor, are
unaware of the law or cannot meet its "excessively burdensome"
requirements, Rwanda's Great Lakes Initiative for Human Rights
and Development (GLIHD) and U.S.-based IPAS said in a report
this week.
Under the law, a judge's approval is required for an
abortion, which can only be performed by a doctor. When on
health grounds, two doctors must also give written approval.
"The young and the poor end up in jail because most of the
young girls had little knowledge about contraceptives... (and)
no one was able to get a lawyer because they were not able to
pay," Tom Mulisa, GLIHD's executive director, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation by phone from Rwanda.
The researchers found that 24 percent of 1,306 female
prisoners in five Rwandan jails, some serving 15-year sentences,
were charged with illegal abortions.
Rwanda's minister of gender and family promotion, Oda
Gasinzigwa, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone that
the law must be respected.
"We are not happy about any jailed woman," she said. "We
want free women undertaking income-generating activities."
The 2012 amendments to Rwanda's abortion law were publicly
debated, she said, but further changes could be discussed.
"This is a country of freedom of speech," she said.
UNDERAGE
Every one of the 20 female prisoners interviewed in the
report were arrested after seeking emergency medical help from
neighbours or healthcare workers who then reported them to the
police, the study said.
Rwandan women have five children on average, according to
government statistics, and almost half of pregnancies are
unintended, the World Health Organization says.
Women often induce abortions by swallowing a cocktail of
pills or herbs, or use a stick to rupture the membrane around
the pregnancy.
One student cited in the report took a tablet, given to her
by the man who impregnated her, in her school bathroom.
"After giving it to me, he disappeared," she was quoted as
saying. "I swallowed the tablet and got a miscarriage."
The school administration reported her to the police.
She was only jailed for one year because she was 17 when she
got pregnant, which is below the age of consent in Rwanda.
Mulisa, from GLIHD which provides legal aid to rape
survivors seeking abortion, said underage girls should not be
prosecuted.
"Why should there be a case?" he asked. "Of course... (it)
is a rape because under 18 there is no consent."
Courts usually do not issue abortion orders until the
offender has been convicted, Mulisa said.
In one case handled by GLIHD, a pregnant 14-year-old was
unable to get a court order for an abortion until she was eight
months pregnant because the offender could not be found.
Although the judge ordered a termination, doctors said it
would have endangered her life. She has since given birth.
