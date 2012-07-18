NAIROBI, July 18 Emerging markets private equity group Actis has sold its controlling stake in Banque Commerciale du Rwanda to a group of investors after helping the central African state's banking sector reach a large portion of the population.

Actis, one of the largest private equity investors in the world's poorest countries, said it disposed of its stake to Kenya's I&M Bank, French development finance institution Proparco and German development finance institution DEG.

Actis acquired the stake in 2004 through privatisation. The Rwandan government holds the remaining 20 percent stake in the 15-branch bank which has assets of 93 billion Rwandan francs ($153 million).

It said it exited the business after concluding it had added enough value over the past eight years, and was choosing to dispose of the stake slightly ahead of the end of its 10-year life.

Actis said it made a compound annual return of more than 30 percent during the life of the investment, without disclosing further details.

The private equity group has over $300 million invested in the east African region and an intention to put at least $200 million to work over the next four years, it said in a statement.

Earlier this year, it said it was looking to invest around $300 million annually in Africa, with much of that earmarked for bigger markets such as South Africa.

Given the lack of liquidity in Africa's public capital markets, investors are increasingly turning to private equity to tap into the continent's economic growth rate. (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mike Nesbit)