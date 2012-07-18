NAIROBI, July 18 Emerging markets private equity
group Actis has sold its controlling stake in Banque Commerciale
du Rwanda to a group of investors after helping the central
African state's banking sector reach a large portion of the
population.
Actis, one of the largest private equity investors in the
world's poorest countries, said it disposed of its stake to
Kenya's I&M Bank, French development finance institution
Proparco and German development finance institution DEG.
Actis acquired the stake in 2004 through privatisation. The
Rwandan government holds the remaining 20 percent stake in the
15-branch bank which has assets of 93 billion Rwandan francs
($153 million).
It said it exited the business after concluding it had added
enough value over the past eight years, and was choosing to
dispose of the stake slightly ahead of the end of its 10-year
life.
Actis said it made a compound annual return of more than 30
percent during the life of the investment, without disclosing
further details.
The private equity group has over $300 million invested in
the east African region and an intention to put at least $200
million to work over the next four years, it said in a
statement.
Earlier this year, it said it was looking to invest around
$300 million annually in Africa, with much of that earmarked for
bigger markets such as South Africa.
Given the lack of liquidity in Africa's public capital
markets, investors are increasingly turning to private equity to
tap into the continent's economic growth rate.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mike Nesbit)