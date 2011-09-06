* Airport expected to be operational by 2016
* Rwanda hopes airport to become east Africa hub
KIGALI, Sept 6 Rwanda's government said it was
seeking bids to build a new airport in collaboration with
private sector investors as it seeks to overhaul its
infrastructure sector to cope with its expanding economy.
A tender document seen by Reuters on Tuesday said the
government was calling for expressions of interest from airport
operators to design, build, finance, maintain and operate
Bugesera International Airport through a 25-year concession
agreement.
The document said the airport, located 25km southeast of the
Rwandan capital Kigali, would ultimately be expected to handle 3
million passengers per year in 2030. It is expected to be
operational by 2016.
"Bugesera International airport will ... be a world class
gateway, with the flexibility to expand and develop to become a
key hub airport within the East Africa region," the statement
said.
The first phase of the project will include the construction
of passenger and cargo terminals and a 4.2 km (2.61 mile) runway
designed to accommodate large commercial airplanes.
Later phases will include the construction of a second
runway and more terminals.
Last year, the government put the airport's cost at $350
million, and said it had expected the airport to be operational
by 2014.
The coffee and tea producing country's economy grew by 9.4
percent in the second quarter, the fastest quarterly growth rate
since the first three months of 2009, while inflation has
remained subdued compared with the rest of the region, which is
struggling with double-digit numbers.
The World Bank's 2011 Doing Business report ranked Rwanda as
the leading business reformer in the five-nation East African
Community bloc.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by George Obulutsa)