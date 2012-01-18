* Accused of being involved in DRC business deals
* Among most high profile military arrests since 2010
KIGALI Jan 18 Rwanda has arrested four
generals, accusing them of illegal business dealings across the
border in the mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo, an army
spokesman said on Wednesday.
"They are under investigation for acts of indiscipline with
respect to getting involved with civilians in business dealings
in the Democratic Republic of Congo," Colonel Joseph Nzabamwita,
a spokesman for the Rwanda Defence Force told Reuters.
"They have been suspended from duty and placed under house
arrest," he said.
A diplomat said the detentions might be linked to the
publication of a U.N. report last month on illegal smuggling of
minerals between Congo and Rwanda using illegal border
crossings.
Nzabamwita named the four as Fred Ibingira, Richard
Rutatina, Wilson Gumisiriza and Dan Munyuza.
These are among the most high profile military arrests since
two generals were arrested for corruption and misconduct in
April, 2010. Other top brass and officials have fled into exile
after falling out with President Paul Kagame.
The U.N. report said Rwanda's recorded level of domestic
production of tin, tungsten and tantalum ores was higher than
industry analysts believed actual production to be, suggesting
material from Congo was being smuggled into Rwanda and then
labeled as Rwandan.
(Reporting by Graham Holliday; Writing by Richard Lough)