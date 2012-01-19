KIGALI Jan 19 Four senior Rwandan army
officers arrested earlier this week were in charge of stopping
the smuggling of minerals from the Democratic Republic of Congo
into Rwanda, a military spokesman said on Thursday.
Three generals and a colonel were suspended from duty and
put under house arrest late on Tuesday, accused of illegal
business dealings in Rwanda's resource-rich neighbour.
"Some of these generals ... were actually in charge of these
operations fighting the illegal trade in minerals," Colonel
Joseph Nzabamwita, Rwanda Defence Force spokesman, told Reuters.
"These top military officers were engaged with civilians,
these civilians that were engaging in businesses in Congo
against the laws of Rwanda," he said in the capital, Kigali.
The four officers have been named as Fred Ibingira, Richard
Rutatina, Wilson Gumisiriza and Dan Munyuza.
A U.N. report published in December said industry analysts
believed Rwanda's real output of tin, tungsten and tantalum ores
was smaller than its recorded production, suggesting material
from Congo was being smuggled into Rwanda and labelled as
Rwandan.
Nzabamwita denied the arrests were linked to the report and
said Rwanda was determined to curb smuggling.
"If there is a cross-border act that breaks the law and they
are in charge, they are responsible for that," he said.
Rwanda's mineral exports were worth $150 million in 2011,
according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Great Lakes analyst Jason Stearns said it was the first time
in years that Rwandan officers had been linked to illegal trade
in Congo. "These arrests are very significant. The officers
concerned are big names in the army," Stearns said.
"These are the first major arrests since 2010, when other
members of the top brass were arrested. Back then, most thought
it was linked to a dissident faction within the military. It is
unclear whether these arrests follow the same logic," he added.
The two generals arrested in April 2010 were accused of
corruption and misconduct. Some former military allies of
President Paul Kagame and government officials have fled into
exile after falling out with him.
"The latest arrests may very well be justified, we will have
to wait for more evidence to emerge. But certainly many Rwandans
will be sceptical," said Phil Clark, a Rwanda expert at London's
School of Oriental and African Studies.
Kagame's easy re-election in August 2010 underlined his
domination of the political arena in the Central African nation.
The former rebel leader rose to power in the wake of the
1994 genocide, since when he has been widely praised for
restoring stability and engineering Rwanda's economic recovery.
Kagame's critics, however, accuse him of keeping an
excessively tight grip on the political and military leadership
and of trampling on media freedoms.
Diplomats and government sources have in the past said rifts
within the ruling elite risked undermining national stability.
Congo has struggled to tackle rebel groups and criminal
elements in its own armed forces that haunt the densely forested
east and enrich themselves from illegal mining. The vast country
has some of the world's largest mineral deposits including tin
and coltan, used in making cell phones and computers.
(Editing by Richard Lough and Tim Pearce)