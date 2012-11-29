KIGALI Nov 29 Bank of Kigali, Rwanda's biggest bank by assets, posted a 34 percent rise in pretax profit for the first nine months of 2012, driven by higher interest income, and said it had diversified into stockbroking.

The bank has established a wholly-owned subsidiary to offer brokerage services and launched five mobile banking vans to reach more isolated customers in the landlocked central African nation.

It said that it had also received approval to start branchless agency banking and has already recruited 300 agents.

"We are pleased with the bank's performance year-to-date as well as our performance this quarter. We received the necessary approvals and licences to begin our stockbroking operations," Chief Executive Officer James Gatera said.

Pretax profit increased to 11.5 billion Rwanda francs ($18.4 million) while net interest income rose to 15.8 billion francs from 11.6 billion in the first nine months of 2011, the bank said in a statement.

Its total assets were up 14 percent to 311.6 billion francs, while gross loans were up by close to a third at 172 billion francs.

The bank has in the past said it plans to expand by opening limited banking facilities in Kenya this year and Uganda in the future.

Rwanda sold its 45 percent stake in Bank of Kigali for $62.5 million in a heavily oversubscribed initial public offering last August.

The country's economy has expanded steadily over the past few years and is set to meet a 7.7 percent growth forecast for 2012. It's gross domestic product grew 8.6 percent in 2011.

Rwanda has escaped the worst of soaring inflation and weakening currencies that hit larger neighbours such as Uganda and Kenya. This was thanks to agricultural production helping to control food prices and policies such as the removal of fuel import duties. (Reporting by Jenny Clover; Editing by George Obulutsa and David Goodman)