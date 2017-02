KIGALI, Sept 1 Shares in Bank of Kigali, Rwanda's biggest bank by assets rose by 8 percent to 135 Rwanda francs per share at its market debut on Thursday.

A lot of 60, 000 shares was the first trade to go through after an initial public offer of a 45 percent stake in the bank by the government, which was met by huge investor appetite. (Reporting by Graham Holliday; Editing by Duncan Miriri)