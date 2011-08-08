KIGALI Aug 8 Rwanda sold its 45 percent stake in Bank of Kigali, the leading bank in the country by assets, for $62.5 million in an initial public offer, finance minister John Rwangombwa said on Monday.

The shares were priced at 125.00 Rwanda francs in the IPO in which the government was offloading 300.3 million shares.

The IPO was 274 percent oversubscribed, the minister said.

"Over subscription is a good sign that shows people have confidence in the economy ... This show that there is an appetite for assets in this economy," he said.

The bank's listing will follow that of brewer Bralirwa in which the government sold a 30 percent stake last year. (Reporting by Kezio-Musoke David; Editing by James Macharia and Dan Lalor)