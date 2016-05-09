KIGALI May 9 Bank of Kigali said on Monday its pretax profit rose 15 percent to 7.7 billion Rwandan francs ($10.28 million) in the first quarter of 2016 compared with the same period last year, helped by higher interest income.

The bank said earnings benefited from a 37 percent rise in net loans to 346.1 billion francs, while net interest income rose 21 percent 13.3 billion francs.

The bank, Rwanda's largest by assets, said total assets rose to 17 percent to 580.7 billion francs, the bank said. ($1 = 749.0000 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by George Obulutsa. Editing by Jane Merriman)