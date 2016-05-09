BRIEF-Shenzhen Capstone Industrial sees Q1 2017 net profit to be 85-95 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
KIGALI May 9 Bank of Kigali said on Monday its pretax profit rose 15 percent to 7.7 billion Rwandan francs ($10.28 million) in the first quarter of 2016 compared with the same period last year, helped by higher interest income.
The bank said earnings benefited from a 37 percent rise in net loans to 346.1 billion francs, while net interest income rose 21 percent 13.3 billion francs.
The bank, Rwanda's largest by assets, said total assets rose to 17 percent to 580.7 billion francs, the bank said. ($1 = 749.0000 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by George Obulutsa. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20