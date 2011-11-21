* Landlocked country focusing on renewable energy
* Plans for biogas plants in homes
* Just 14 pct of Rwandans now have electricity
By Graham Holliday
NSINDA PRISON, Rwanda, Nov 21 A prisoner ignites
a faint blue flame under one of 10 massive stoves in a prison
kitchen in eastern Rwanda to start preparing a maize and bean
lunch for the inmates.
Once powered by costly, environmentally-damaging firewood,
the kitchen in Nsinda prison now runs on a free, renewable
resource - the waste from nearly 8,000 inmates, many jailed for
their part in the 1994 genocide, and manure from cows.
Rwanda has installed biogas plants in all 14 of its prisons,
one small part of the central African nation's plan to use
renewable energy rather than the charcoal and firewood that
provides 85 percent of its energy needs.
It plans to take biogas into Rwandan homes, where just 14
percent of the population currently has access to electricity,
the Energy Ministry says.
"Before using biogas, we were using 1 billion Rwandan francs
($1.7 million) to buy firewood each year. After using biogas, we
have reduced that amount by 85 percent." Emmanuel Ndori,
director of biogas production in Rwanda's prisons, told Reuters.
While firewood is still used to provide a quarter of
prisons' power needs, there are plans to phase that with peat
stoves in all Rwandan prisons in the near future.
"By 2013, there will be no firewood in prisons," he said.
Biogas is a mix of methane and carbon dioxide from the
fermentation of food, agriculture and animal waste that can be
turned into electricity and heat.
Rwanda plans to generate 1,000 megawatts of power by 2020,
largely from hydroelectric power, methane gas extraction and
renewables, such as biogas
Large investors are beginning to show an interest too.
In September, Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries
announced plans to invest up to $130 million in Rwanda in the
next three to four years to build a methane power plant to
produce 50 megawatts.
Renewable energy such as solar, geothermal and biogas are
seen as a pragmatic solution for a country which lacks a power
infrastructure and has no natural oil or gas reserves.
Installed capacity was just 69 MW at the end of 2009. This
is expected to rise to 130 MW by the end of 2012.
"Rwanda depends on natural resources, we don't have petrol.
At the same time we are committed to move from poverty and we
want to develop sustainably," said Rose Mukankomeje, Director
General of Rwanda's Environment Management Authority.
BIOGAS AT HOME
At the Nsinda prison, it's lunch time. A team of eight
inmates, dressed in orange and pink uniforms, carry a hand-made
wooden rack, laden with a huge vat of boiled maize, back inside
the prison walls.
The biogas kitchen is smoke free, unlike the choking wood
fire smog of the prison's other firewood-powered kitchen.
The prisoners' diet of cassava porridge, maize and beans is
not rich enough on its own to create premium quality biogas. So
the waste from the 24 toilets inside Nsinda is mixed with cow
dung and water just beyond the prison walls.
The combined waste is filtered before arriving in a series
of 12, 100-cubic-metre digesters where the gas is created and
stored, before it is used in the kitchen.
Beyond cleaner energy, smoke-free kitchens and cheaper
prisons, there's another benefit for some prisoners.
"They did a lot of training and some of them are engineers,"
said Ndhiro, standing on a digester outside the prison with six
inmates. On the outside, their skills are in demand.
Rwanda plans to increase the number of households using
biogas to 12,500 by the end of 2015, from about 1,700 now. As
well as offering a source of power, experts say biogas is a
cheap way to protect the environment by reducing deforestation
in the country of about 11 million people.
"We are trying to provide market-oriented solutions," said
Jean de Matha Ouedraogo, director of SNV Rwanda, a Dutch
organisation which consults on renewable energy. "It costs
around $1,000-$1,200 for a domestic biogas digester."
SNV started a credit scheme with Banque Populaire du Rwanda
to encourage householders to invest in biogas. Rwanda's Ministry
of Infrastructure subsidises about 30 percent of the cost for
those who want to build domestic biogas plants.
"It is designed to provide energy for cooking and lighting
for a normal house in Rwanda, that means around four people. We
think people are saving around 10,000 Rwanda Francs per month,"
said Ouedraogo.
(Editing by David Clarke and Janet Lawrence)