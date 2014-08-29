NAIROBI Aug 29 Rwanda's Bank of Kigali reported net income of 4.8 billion francs ($7.2 million) for the second quarter, a rise of 28.6 percent on the same period a year earlier, helped by higher net interest income and more fees and commissions.

The bank, the largest in the east African nation by total assets, said net interest income climbed 17 percent to 10 billion francs compared with a year earlier. Net fee and commissions rose 29.9 percent to 2.9 billion francs.

