BRIEF-Redrow says on track to deliver FY PBT of at least £306 mln
* Its trading and performance continues to be robust, as a consequence of a record order book and a further increase in legal completions
NAIROBI Aug 29 Rwanda's Bank of Kigali reported net income of 4.8 billion francs ($7.2 million) for the second quarter, a rise of 28.6 percent on the same period a year earlier, helped by higher net interest income and more fees and commissions.
The bank, the largest in the east African nation by total assets, said net interest income climbed 17 percent to 10 billion francs compared with a year earlier. Net fee and commissions rose 29.9 percent to 2.9 billion francs.
(Reporting by Jenny Clover; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Its trading and performance continues to be robust, as a consequence of a record order book and a further increase in legal completions
LONDON, March 22 Britain's Labour party, which has made a long journey leftwards since Tony Blair was leader, is looking to gain political momentum in an unlikely place: the heart of London's financial district.
DUBAI, March 22 Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday Tamim Jabr had been appointed as chief executive of Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, effective immediately.