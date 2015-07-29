(Adds quotes by central bank governor, researcher)

KIGALI, July 29 Rwanda's central bank expects the local currency to weaken five percent this year but said there was little cause for concern, and warned that the bank would crack down on speculative trade by forex bureaus.

John Rwangombwa said on Wednesday that the franc, which has lost about 4 percent to the dollar since January, has lost ground due to the global dollar strength and a high import bill.

The franc has fared better than regional currencies - the Ugandan shilling has lost about 23 percent against the dollar this year, while Kenyan shilling has weakened about 12 percent.

"We expect the depreciation to be around 5 percent. There is no cause for alarm," Rwangombwa told reporters in Kigali, citing a strong dollar and rising imports in June and July.

He also warned that the bank would crack down on foreign exchange bureaus over speculative trading.

The central bank website put the average dollar exchange rate at 723 francs, but Rwangombwa said some bureaus were charging as much as 800 francs per dollar.

"That's not acceptable at all in the regulations that guide the foreign exchange markets and so we are going to address that and we are going to take punitive actions or measures against the culprits," the governor said.

Wilberforce Nuwagira, a researcher at the central bank, said the exchange rate movements remain a potential source of inflation.

"On this, we recommend that the central bank should remain vigilant and try to monitor exchange rate movements so as to mitigate any inflation pressures that would emanate from exchange rate volatility," he added.

Rwandan inflation rose to 2.8 percent year-on-year in June from 2.2 percent in May, the statistics office said on Friday.