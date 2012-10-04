* Western "bullies" are "dead wrong" -President Kagame
* Says freezing aid an injustice, will make Rwandans defiant
* Rwandan, Congo leaders fail to resolve row at UN meeting
* Rebel crisis fuels tension in Africa's most volatile
region
By Jenny Clover
KIGALI, Oct 4 President Paul Kagame said on
Thursday Western governments were "dead wrong" in blaming Rwanda
for the rebellion in neighbouring eastern Congo and threatening
Kigali with aid cuts, and he pledged to stand firm against his
accusers.
The United States urged Rwanda on Monday to publicly condemn
rebels who have seized parts of Congo's east, an appeal that
highlighted U.S. frustration over Kigali's alleged involvement.
Kagame has not openly denounced the M23 insurgency, and
instead told parliament that wanton killings were being carried
out in the Congo "in broad daylight" but not being condemned by
that country's government or by the West.
"Even with these threats every day, threats of aid, threats
of what, whatever it is you have, you are just dead wrong ...
The attitude of the bullies must be challenged, that's what we
live for, some of us," he said.
Kagame said those responsible for Congo's bloodshed were
indigenous to tiny Rwanda's giant central African neighbour.
"There is a bigger territory where worse things are
happening ... So if you ask me to condemn people or to blame
them for anything, I know where to start from."
Rwanda has denied having any links with rebels, including
the M23 group, who have been fighting Democratic Republic of
Congo (DRC) government soldiers in North Kivu province since
April, displacing some 470,000 civilians.
PUNITIVE AID CUTBACKS
Donors, including the United States, one of Kigali's closest
allies, have slashed aid to the tiny central African nation as
the result of a U.N. report that concluded Rwandan officials
were supplying the rebels with weapons and logistics.
"This persecution of people even at an international level
is just unbecoming," Kagame said to applause by members of
parliament in front of ambassadors who were in the assembly.
"Freeze aid to Rwanda, freeze, freeze ... This injustice
does not make us compliant, this injustice makes us defiant."
The EU said this week in Kigali that although existing
projects would continue, a decision on additional budget support
would be delayed until Rwanda's role in Congo was clarified.
Countries including the United, Sweden and the Netherlands
have suspended aid to Rwanda, which relies on donors for about
40 percent of its budget. But Britain unblocked part of its aid
earlier this month, saying the Rwandans had constructively
engaging in the search for peace in Congo.
Kagame has launched a so-called "dignity fund" to help wean
Rwanda off its dependence on outside help.
Kagame and Congolese President Joseph Kabila met on the
sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly last week to discuss the
fighting in the Congo, but no breakthrough was made.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met both leaders to
push for a solution, only for Kabila to allude to Rwanda's
alleged support for M23 in his speech before the U.N. General
Assembly last Tuesday.
Observers have lauded Rwanda's economic progress since the
1994 genocide but say lack of political freedom and media curbs
have hampered reforms. Kagame has rejected the accusations.
Kagame said Kigali should not be blamed for Congo's woes.
"For over a decade you keep blaming Rwanda for the problems
of Congo. Why don't they have enough courage to blame themselves
and take part of the responsibility?" he said.
"What is this blackmail about? Aid? .. They give you aid so
that forever you glorify them and depend on them. And they keep
using it as a tool of control and management."
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)