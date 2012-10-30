KIGALI Oct 30 Rwanda's high court on Tuesday
sentenced a leading opposition politician to eight years in
prison, in a case linked to the 1994 genocide and seen as a test
of the judiciary's independence.
Victoire Ingabire, leader of the unregistered FDU-Inkingi
party, had faced six charges and was found guilty of two:
conspiring to harm the country through war and terror and
minimising the genocide.
Ingabire had pleaded not guilty. She was accused of
transferring money to FDLR Hutu rebels and of questioning why no
Hutu victims were mentioned in a genocide memorial.
More than 800,000 people were killed in the central African
country when an ethnic Hutu-led government and ethnic militias
went on a 100-day killing spree in April 1994, indiscriminately
killing Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
Ingabire, a Hutu, returned to Rwanda in January 2010 from
exile in the Netherlands to contest presidential elections but
was barred from standing after being accused of crimes linked to
genocide denial. The vote was won overwhelmingly by President
Paul Kagame.
In mid-April this year, Ingabire began to boycott the trial,
saying her "trust in the judiciary has waned".
Iain Edwards, Ingabire's British lawyer, argued that the
evidence against her was fabricated and that some of the charges
were against Rwanda's constitution.
On Tuesday, Edwards said Ingabire would appeal the verdict.
"I'm not surprised, (but I am) disappointed. I firmly
believe that she should have been acquitted of all of the counts
on the indictment," he told reporters.
"But we will go to appeal on what it is that she has been
convicted of."
Ingabire was arrested by Rwandan police on Oct. 14 after
they said investigations into a former rebel commander facing
terrorism charges had also implicated her.
Kagame's final presidential term expires in 2017. He has led
his country's recovery from the 1994 genocide, receiving praise
for his efforts to transform Rwanda into a middle-income country
by 2020.
However critics accuse him of being authoritarian and
trampling on media and political freedoms.
