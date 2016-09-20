(Adds details)
KIGALI, Sept 20 Rwanda's economy grew by 5.4
percent in the second quarter of the year, down from an
expansion of 7.2 percent in the same period last year, the
statistics office said on Tuesday.
The country has had a stellar run in recent years, posting
faster growth than other East African economies, but it has been
curbed by a weakening of the currency this year, after imports
surged.
Yusuf Murangwa, the director general of the statistics
office, attributed the slower growth to a drop in farm produce
exports, a fall in mining output and a 6 percent contraction in
the construction sector.
"Those three factors are the ones that accumulatively
reduced the speed of growth from what we have been seeing around
7 per cent, 6 percent," he told a news conference.
The Rwandan franc has depreciated 7 percent against the
dollar this year.
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyamana; Writing by Duncan Miriri
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)