UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KIGALI, Sept 27 Rwanda's economy expanded by 9.4 percent in its fiscal year ended June from 7.4 percent previously, thanks to robust growth across all sectors, its statistics office said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jenny Clover; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources