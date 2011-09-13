By Graham Holliday
| KIGALI, Sept 13
KIGALI, Sept 13 Egypt's Orascom Construction
Industries plans to invest up to $130 million in
Rwanda in the next three to four years to build a methane power
plant to produce 50 megawatts, a company official said on
Tuesday.
Only 14 percent of the Rwanda's population has access to
electricity, according to the country's energy ministry.
The country had an installed capacity of only 69 MW in
2009, but plans to increase this to 130 MW by the end of 2012
through investments in small hydropower and methane gas plants.
On Tuesday Rwanda and Orascom Construction signed a deal to
construct and maintain a methane gas plant at Lake Kivu.
"It's very early to talk in accurate numbers, but we think
investing in the first 50 Megawatts will be in the range of
between $100 to $130 million, but this is very rough," Mohamed
Safeyeldin, Director Africa Operations for Orascom, told a news
conference.
Coletha Ruhamya, minister of state in charge of energy, said
they planned to ramp up production in the next few years and
connect more people to the grid.
"We are targeting to have a thousand megawatts in seven
years and connecting at least 50 percent of people to
electricity," Ruhamya said.
"To get to the first megawatts can take or three or four
years."
Rwanda is also looking at the possibility of harnessing
geothermal power, produced by tapping the steam created by water
trapped near hot rocks in the earth.
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Keiron Henderson)