UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Rwanda, rated B/B, is rumoured to have hired BNP Paribas and Citigroup to manage the sale of its debut Eurobond, according to a source away from the deal.
The banks declined to comment.
The government has budgeted for a USD350m international bond this fiscal year.
The money raised would be primarily on-lent to Rwandair and Kigali Convention Centre, according to a Fitch report last month. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Anil Mayre)
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.