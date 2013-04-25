Polish central banker says no reason to consider rate increases in 2017
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Rwanda, rated B/B, has launched its debut USD400m 10-year Eurobond issue at the final yield of 6.875%, according to one of the lead managers.
An investor source heard that the order book was over USD3bn.
On Wednesday the sovereign released initial yield guidance of low 7%, which was later tightened to 6.875%-7%.
The deal is expected to price later on Thursday.
BNP Paribas and Citigroup are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S offering.
* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Company, Ltd. will buy 15 plots of land in Taipei at T$2.33 billion in total from Rich Development
MILAN, March 8 Italy's UBI Banca has set the size of a hybrid Tier 2 bond it launched on Wednesday to boost its capital at 500 million euros ($528 mln) after the issue drew orders for more than 1.1 billion euros, a financial source said.