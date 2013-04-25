LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Rwanda, rated B/B, has launched its debut USD400m 10-year Eurobond issue at the final yield of 6.875%, according to one of the lead managers.

An investor source heard that the order book was over USD3bn.

On Wednesday the sovereign released initial yield guidance of low 7%, which was later tightened to 6.875%-7%.

The deal is expected to price later on Thursday.

BNP Paribas and Citigroup are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S offering.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)