* Consumer prices rise 0.39 pct in Sept. from August
* Food, non-alcoholic prices fall 0.44 pct month/month
KIGALI, Oct 13 Consumer prices in Rwanda edged
up 0.39 percent in September from August, and easing food
prices helped slow the urban rate of inflation RWCPIY=ECI to
6.64 pct from 7.52 pct last month, official data showed on
Thursday.
Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, which have a heavy
weighting in the Consumer Price Index, fell 0.44 percent
month-on-month, the National Institute of Statistics Of Rwanda
said in a statement.
Year-over-year food, housing, transport and education costs
all rose. Communication prices bucked the trend, falling 6.77
percent in September from the previous year.
Rwanda's central bank raised its key repo rate RWREPO=ECI
by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent last week after increasing
forecasts for both growth and inflation this year.
Rwanda has fared better than other countries in east
Africa, including Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, where inflation
is in double-digits.
