* Consumer prices rise 0.39 pct in Sept. from August

* Food, non-alcoholic prices fall 0.44 pct month/month (Adds details, changes dateline to Kigali)

KIGALI, Oct 13 Consumer prices in Rwanda edged up 0.39 percent in September from August, and easing food prices helped slow the urban rate of inflation RWCPIY=ECI to 6.64 pct from 7.52 pct last month, official data showed on Thursday.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, which have a heavy weighting in the Consumer Price Index, fell 0.44 percent month-on-month, the National Institute of Statistics Of Rwanda said in a statement.

Year-over-year food, housing, transport and education costs all rose. Communication prices bucked the trend, falling 6.77 percent in September from the previous year.

Rwanda's central bank raised its key repo rate RWREPO=ECI by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent last week after increasing forecasts for both growth and inflation this year. [ID:nL5E7L716K]

Rwanda has fared better than other countries in east Africa, including Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, where inflation is in double-digits. (Editing by Richard Lough and Padraic Cassidy)