KIGALI, April 10 Rwanda's urban inflation eased to 3.43 percent in the year to March from 3.45 percent in the previous month, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Underlying inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy prices, increased by 0.68 percent from the previous month, the National Institute of Statistics said.

For more information, click: here (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)