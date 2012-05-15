KIGALI May 15 Consumer prices in Rwandan urban centres rose 0.24 percent in April from March, slowing the year-on-year rate of inflation to 6.95 percent, the lowest since September last year, from 8.18 percent a month earlier.

The National Institute of Statistics said food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose 0.41 percent during the month with increases in the cost of bread, cereals, meat and fish more than offsetting declines for vegetables and drinks.

In March, consumer prices overall rose 2.21 percent from a month earlier, with the food and non-alcoholic drinks component jumping 4.37 percent from February.

The April inflation release showed that month-on-month price rises for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels had also slowed, climbing 0.20 percent after a 2.55 percent increase in March.

here (Editing by David Clarke)