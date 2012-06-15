KIGALI, June 15 Consumer prices in Rwandan urban centres rose 1.41 percent in May from April, driven by food prices and utilities bills, pushing the year-on-year inflation rate to 8.32 percent from 6.95 percent.

The National Institute of Statistics said food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose 1.12 percent in May, with a 2.34 percent jump in the cost of bread and cereals the main driver.

The May inflation release showed that housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels costs climbed 3.60 percent during the month while transport prices increased 0.61 percent.

The all Rwanda consumer price index rose 1.55 percent from April, leaving the year-on-year rate of inflation at 10.79 percent.

