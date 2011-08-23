KIGALI Aug 23 Foreign investors bought 40 percent of Rwanda's Bank of Kigali heavily oversubscribed $65.2 million initial public offering (IPO), the country's largest bank by assets said on Tuesday.

Retail investors from the five-nation East African Community's common market, were allocated 37.6 percent of the 300 million shares on offer at 125 Rwandan francs ($0.21) per share. The rest went to bank employees and Rwandan and East African institutional investors.

The government saw strong demand for its 45 percent stake in the Rwandan bank sold earlier this month.

Rwandan assets have been attracting plenty of interest as investors bet the central African nation will offer good returns as it develops its economy and capital markets from scratch.

Another IPO at the start of the year in brewer Bralirwa received a huge subscription rate.

The government also plans to sell shares in mobile operator MTN Rwanda and in insurer SONARWA. (Reporting by Kezio-Musoke David; Writing by Duncan Miriri)