JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 South African telecommunications group MTN has raised its shareholding in its Rwandan unit to 80 percent as the Rwandan government has dropped its stake in the firm.

MTN said it acquired an additional 25 percent stake in the unit.

John Rwangombwa, minister of finance, said in a statement: "Government has for some time now indicated its desire to no longer participate in the sector as an investor. We are pleased that we have been able to reach agreement with MTN on the terms of our exit."

Private investment firm Crystal Ventures retains 20 percent of the firm with more than 2.7 million subscribers.

Rwanda had indicated it wanted to sell 10 percent in the mobile firm. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)