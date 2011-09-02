* Attractive pricing pulling investors in
* Investors also betting on stability and growth
* Foreign exchange seen as main risk
By Graham Holliday
KIGALI, Sept 2 Investors are expected to keep
supporting initial public offerings of Rwandan firms by the
government due to cheap valuations, economic fundamentals and
political stability.
The landlocked central African nation of 11 million people
has been gripped by IPO fever this year, with offerings from
brewer Bralirwa and Bank of Kigali , the
country's biggest by assets, drawing subscribers for almost
three times the shares on offer.
The government plans to sell a 20 percent stake in the
country's biggest insurer Sonarwa (Societe Nouvelle d'Assurance
du Rwanda), in which Nigerian firm IGI owns a 35 percent stake.
It will also sell a stake in telecom operator MTN Rwanda, a
unit of South Africa's MTN Group , as well as shares in
an unidentified cement firm.
"Being a government exit, the government is able to offer a
discount which will attract (investors)," said Nkoregamba
Mwebesa, managing director of CFC Stanbic Financial Services in
Kenya.
"We should continue to see appetite for all that. Rwanda is
also stable politically, and that encourages investors as well."
The Bank of Kigali offering, shares were offered at 125
Rwandan francs a share, translating into a multiple of 1.4 times
book value, a 15 percent discount to its Kenyan peers at the
time of the sale.
"When the government is exiting they don't care about
dilution. They are not out to really make money," said Mwebesa.
The government's main aim, market players said, was to help
kick-start the nascent bourse.
The World Bank's 2011 Doing Business report ranked the
country as the leading business reformer in the five-nation East
African Community bloc.
"Although Rwanda offers limited public investment options,
it does present investors with an opportunity to get into an
attractive market with strong growth prospects," said Sean Nowak
of Africa-based private equity firm Kaizen Venture Partners,
which bought three companies in the Rwandan coffee sector this
year.
The coffee and tea producing country's economy expanded by
9.4 percent in the second quarter, the fastest quarterly growth
rate since the first three months of 2009, while inflation has
remained subdued compared with the rest of the region.
GRAND PLANS
Officials at the eight-month old Kigali bourse have grand
plans for the development of the market to attract more stock
and debt issues.
"We are hoping to put in place an electronic trading
platform by June next year," said Robert Mathu, chief executive
of Rwanda Stock Exchange.
Bank of Kigali, whose shares soared 52 percent to 190 francs
after listing on Thursday, joins Bralirwa, which is controlled
by Heineken , and two cross-listings from Kenya by
Nation Media and Kenya Commercial Bank on the
fledgling bourse.
The biggest risk facing investors who move into Rwandan
shares is foreign exchange, Mwebesa said.
"You need to factor that into the investment decision," he
said, adding volatility in the franc or in regional currencies
like the Kenyan shilling could expose investors.
Nowak said that for businesses not controlled by well-known
companies such as Heineken in Bralirwa, management issues could
also pose a risk.
"One of the challenges that private equity investors face is
a lack of management capacity in target companies," Nowak said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi;
Editing by Will Waterman)