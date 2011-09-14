KIGALI, Sept 14 Bharti Airtel's entry into Rwanda's telecoms market should mean lower tariffs and a rise in mobile subscriber numbers, as the Indian group takes advantage of economies of scale.

"Definitely there will be some price war. Generally prices in Rwanda, particularly the roaming prices, may go down," Vitalis Olunga, chairman of GSM Africa, told Reuters, adding it was unlikely the industry regulator would intervene.

"Unless there is government interest -- they own a stake in MTN -- that would be the only reason why they would get into it. They may not be very strict on a price war," he said.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel won a licence to operate 2G and 3G services in Rwanda alongside the market leader -- South African group MTN's local unit -- and Tigo Rwanda, owned by Millicom International Cellular .

Bharti Airtel, which said it would invest $100 million over three years, is entering a market with a 10.4 million population. At end-July, the central African nation had 4.1 million mobile phone subscribers, and the telecoms regulator aims for 6 million by 2012.

Bharti Airtel's global footprint allows it to adapt low pricing strategies wherever it goes, taking advantage of economies of scale. However, inflationary pressures could limit the length of price cuts.

"Unless the regulator comes up with very strict price guidelines, a price war will be inevitable," said Danson Njue, a telecoms analyst with Informa Telecoms & Media in South Africa.

"The overall threat is an increase in the churn rate for MTN and Tigo, thereby reducing their market shares."

Data is another area for Bharti Airtel to look at, but this would require heavy investment and possibly sharing of infrastructure with other operators.

"They need reasonable tariffs to make a good return on their investment. The idea there is to have infrastructure sharing which will reduce the other costs. That benefit will probably be passed on to the consumer," said Eric Musau, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. (Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Dan Lalor)