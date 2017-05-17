KIGALI May 17 Rwanda's telecom industry
regulator has fined MTN Rwanda, a division of South Africa's MTN
Group 7 billion francs ($8.5 million) for running its
IT services outside the country in breach of its licence.
The regulator said in a ruling posted on its website that
MTN Rwanda was hosting its IT services hub in Uganda, which it
had prohibited.
"They are punished for relocating their IT services outside
Rwanda, and this was deliberate," Rwanda Utilities Regulatory
Authority Spokesman Anthony Kulamba said.
MTN Rwanda says it is the central African country's leading
mobile operator, with 4 million subscribers. It is 80 percent
owned MTN Group while the remaining 20 percent is listed on the
Rwanda Securities Exchange.
MTN Group said it had also received a notification about the
fine.
"MTN has been engaging with the regulator on this matter
over the past four months. MTN Rwanda is currently studying the
official notification and will continue to engage with the
regulator on this matter," it said in a statement.
Last year, MTN, which operates in 20 countries, set aside
$600 million to pay a fine imposed by the Nigerian government
for not disconnecting unregistered SIM cards. It paid 30 billion
naira ($95.24 million) of this in March.
Other telecoms companies operating in Rwanda are Tigo, a
unit of Millicom and Airtel Rwanda, a unit of
India's Bharti Airtel.
($1 = 826.2200 Rwandan francs)
($1 = 315.0000 naira)
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George
Obulutsa and Jane Merriman)