KIGALI Aug 3 Rwanda has introduced an
electronic clearing system that is expected to shorten the time
taken for goods to cross its borders, cut costs for businesses
and boost regional trade, government officials said on Friday.
Slow movement of goods through borders and ports in the East
African Community (EAC), a five-member trade bloc which includes
Rwanda, has been cited among the major impediments to doing
business in the region.
The Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), which unveiled the
system, said it expected it to cut the time traders spend on
goods clearance by 56 percent and save traders and businessmen
up to $9 million annually on clearance costs.
"This is a ground-breaking scheme to cut the red tape
snarling trade and I am confident it will pave the way for
similar systems in other EAC countries as well as making Rwanda
an even cheaper place to do business," Ben Kagarama, RRA
Commissioner General, said in a statement.
Tiny, landlocked Rwanda constantly punches above its weight
in the region, racing ahead of bigger neighbours like Uganda in
terms of ease-of-doing business, and going head to head with
Kenya in trying to create a world class information,
communication and technology (ICT) sector.
In the World Bank's Doing Business 2012 report, Rwanda was
ranked 45 out of 183 countries assessed, up five places from the
previous year.
Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA), an organisation aimed at
boosting integration in the region, said the $3.3 million scheme
called the Rwanda Electronic Single Window was expected to cut
the time taken to clear goods at the central African nation by
three days.
The group said it would launch similar projects in Burundi
and Uganda later this year.
"Not only will this bring Rwanda several steps closer to the
ports of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Mombasa in Kenya but will
lead to direct savings for business ... and introduce greater
transparency and accountability into the whole chain of clearing
goods," Mark Priestley, TMEA Rwanda country director, said.
Using the system, traders will no longer need to physically
take documents from one agency to another for processing but can
now enter all necessary information online. It will also cut the
time spent by trucks at border points by 30 percent.
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
(UNCTAD) also helped to develop the system.
