KIGALI, April 3 Inmates protesting living
conditions at Gasabo prison in the Rwandan capital of Kigali
hurled stones over the prison's walls on Monday, damaging nearby
houses and disrupting traffic, residents and officials said.
Rioting began on Friday when the prison, which houses at
least 5,000 inmates, caught fire, according to residents living
near the prison. Police used tear gas to stop the protest. The
cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"This morning at about 9 a.m., prisoners started rioting but
within one hour we managed to stop it," Hillary Sengabo,
spokesman of the Rwanda prisons, told reporters outside the
prison.
"Only tear gas was used. No bullets. Even if some of them
might be in need of blankets or other utensils, rioting is not a
solution."
Riots are rare in Rwanda. The United Nations Special
Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of
Association has in the past described Rwanda as a nation where
protests are not allowed.
"It was like 200 people throwing stones at the same time and
when the riot police arrived, they kept throwing stones,"
Henriette Uwase, who lives near the prison, told Reuters.
"They were hurling stones over there and it looked like
hundreds of stones being thrown. You can see it, the window and
door glasses have been smashed," said another resident, who did
not wish to be named.
A Reuters witness saw police officers enter carrying
handcuffs as authorities were questioning the prisoners. The
media were not allowed to enter the prison.
President Paul Kagame is widely admired for restoring
stability to Rwanda after its 1994 genocide, presiding over
rapid economic growth and creating a relatively corruption-free
government. But rights activists say those achievements have
come at the expense of civil liberties.
