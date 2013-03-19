* Bosco Ntaganda surrendered at U.S. embassy in Kigali
KIGALI, March 19 The U.S. embassy in Rwanda was
working out on Tuesday what to do with a Congolese warlord
wanted by the International Criminal Court, a day after Bosco
Ntaganda walked off the street and turned himself in to face war
crimes charges.
Ntaganda stunned U.S. embassy staff when he walked into the
diplomatic mission and gave himself up, an apparently meek end
to a 15-year long career that saw him fight as a rebel and
government soldier on both sides of the Rwanda-Congo border.
He specifically asked to be transferred to the Hague-based
tribunal, the U.S. State Department said.
Neither the United States nor Rwanda has an obligation to
hand over the commander nicknamed "the Terminator" to The
Hague-based ICC as they are not signatories to the Rome Statute
that set up the court.
Washington broadly supports the ICC, but testimony by
Ntaganda, who has fought in a string of Rwanda-backed rebellions
in Congo's east, may be damaging for the government of Rwandan
President Paul Kagame, a close U.S. ally.
"I don't think we have any real idea of when things will
happen," an official at the U.S. embassy in Kigali told Reuters.
"We are still figuring out how it's going to work."
Rwandan-born Ntaganda faces charges of recruiting child
soldiers, murder, ethnic persecution, sexual slavery and rape
during the 2002-2 conflict in northeastern Congo's gold-mined
Ituri district.
But a U.N. panel of experts said Ntaganda was most recently
a leader of the year-old M23 rebellion - an insurgency in
eastern Congo the experts said was backed by senior Rwandan
government and military officials.
"He's on the compound and we have a place for him to sleep
but obviously we're not a hotel and we don't have a guest room,"
the embassy official told Reuters.
"NOT RWANDA'S BUSINESS"
One of Africa's most wanted men, Ntaganda's defeat came
after a split within the M23 rebel movement in past months left
the rebel commander increasingly sidelined.
A rival, more powerful faction of M23 had shown signs of
warming up to a peace deal with the Kinshasa government.
With an international arrest warrant hanging over him,
Ntaganda worried he might be sold out as part of any peace deal
and was seen as a potential spoiler to the process, Jason
Stearns of the Rift Valley Institute wrote in a briefing paper
days before Ntaganda's surrender.
Rwanda has said the decision whether to transfer Ntaganda to
the Hague is not its to make.
"Congolese citizen, U.S. territory, going to the Hague is
not Rwanda's business," Rwanda's Foreign Minister Louise
Mushikiwabo said on Twitter late on Monday
Ntaganda's removal from the battle theatre raises hopes of
improved stability in a region where colonial era boundaries cut
through ethnic groups and local politics and vast mineral
resources have fuelled two decades of conflict.
Rwanda and Uganda, which the U.N. experts also accused of
supporting the M23 rebellion, have both repeatedly denied
involvement. Both countries signed a U.N.-mediated deal signed
last month aimed restoring peace and stability to Africa's Great
Lakes region.
Wars in the central African nation have killed about 5
million people in the past decade and a half and many eastern
areas are still afflicted by violence from a number of rebel
groups, despite the decade-long peacekeeping mission.
Children have been conscripted into rebel ranks and rape has
been used as a weapon of war, rights groups say.
"We repeat that people responsible for these war crimes
should be brought to justice," U.N. human rights spokeswoman
Cecile Pouilly told a news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.
