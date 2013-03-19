* Bosco Ntaganda surrendered at U.S. embassy in Kigali
* ICC charges include recruiting child soldiers, sexual
slavery
* Ntaganda's defeat may open way to deal ending M23 revolt
* Ntaganda in The Hague "dangerous" for Rwanda - diplomat
(Adds new U.S. comment, diplomat, Kinshasa voice)
By Jenny Clover
KIGALI, March 19 The U.S. Embassy in Rwanda was
on Tuesday working out the logistics of transferring a Congolese
warlord to the International Criminal Court (ICC), a day after
Bosco Ntaganda walked off the street to face war crimes charges.
Ntaganda stunned embassy staff in Kigali when he gave
himself up, a seemingly meek end to a 15-year long career that
saw him fight as a rebel and government soldier on both sides of
the Rwanda-Congo border.
He specifically asked to be transferred to the Hague-based
tribunal, the U.S. State Department said.
"We're completely working to facilitate his transfer to The
Hague," said an official at the U.S. Embassy in Kigali. "We are
still figuring out how it's going to work."
Neither the United States nor Rwanda has an obligation to
hand over the commander nicknamed "the Terminator" to the ICC as
they are not signatories to the Rome Statute which set up the
independent, permanent court in the Netherlands to try people
accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
Washington broadly supports the ICC, but testimony by
Ntaganda, who has fought in a string of Rwanda-backed rebellions
in Congo's east, may be damaging for the government of Rwandan
President Paul Kagame, a close U.S. ally.
Rwandan-born Ntaganda faces charges of recruiting child
soldiers, murder, ethnic persecution, sexual slavery and rape
during the 2002-3 conflict in northeastern Congo's gold-mining
Ituri district.
A U.N. panel of experts said Ntaganda was most recently a
leader of the year-old M23 rebellion - an insurgency in eastern
Congo that experts have said was backed by senior Rwandan
government and military officials.
One of Africa's most wanted men, Ntaganda's fall came after
a split within the M23 rebel movement in past months left the
rebel commander increasingly sidelined and, eventually, defeated
on the battlefield.
"DANGEROUS" TO RWANDA
It was still not clear how Ntaganda crossed into Rwanda and
then proceeded on to the capital supposedly undetected.
Foreign diplomats in Kigali suspect he may have had help
from high-powered allies inside Kigali - a belief echoed by
Congolese on the hectic streets of the capital, Kinshasa
"To have somebody who worked for Rwanda for years and years,
you don't throw him away like that. You have loyalty," said a
Kigali-based diplomat.
The prospect of Ntaganda standing in the dock at the ICC may
not be particularly comfortable for the Rwandan authorities.
"He could put things on the table to make things easier for
himself and get a lighter sentence. He's dangerous to them,"
said the diplomat.
"There's a verbal tradition here so it's unlikely much
evidence is on paper. But it's not comfortable, they don't need
that."
Rwanda's Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said the
decision to send Ntaganda to The Hague was "not Rwanda's
business" as he was on U.S. soil.
With an international arrest warrant hanging over him,
Ntaganda was considered an obstacle to a possible peace deal
with the Kinshasa government that a rival, more powerful faction
of M23 had shown signs of warming to.
His removal from the battle theatre raises hopes of improved
stability in a region where vast mineral resources have fuelled
two decades of conflict across colonial-era boundaries which cut
through ethnic groups and local politics.
Rwanda and Uganda, who U.N. experts have accused of
supporting M23, have both repeatedly denied involvement.
Many Congolese are sceptical.
"Rwanda said it had no part in the conflicts in Congo. This
person was found on its territory, making it all the way to the
embassy. This proves there was complicity," government employee
Jule Ebombo said on the streets of Kinshasa.
Wars in the central African nation have killed about 5
million people in the past decade and a half and many eastern
areas are still afflicted by violence from a number of rebel
groups, despite a decade-long peacekeeping mission.
"Accountability must not stop with warlords like Ntaganda
but should also include those who are backing them," said
Timothy Longman, the director of Boston University's Africa
Studies Center.
(Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Nairobi, Stephanie
Nebehay in Geneva; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund
Blair and Paul Casciato)