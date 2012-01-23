BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Tata Motors, dissolves share stake in Coca Cola, Dunkin' Brands
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing
LONDON Jan 23 RWE, a leading European power generator, has cancelled its membership for carbon trading with Paris-based carbon bourse Bluenext, a sales director at the exchange said on Monday.
"They (RWE) did pull out," said Philippe Chavancy of Bluenext, which is owned by NYSE Euronext and Caisse des Depots.
He was unable to immediately say why RWE had cancelled its membership.
An RWE spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
BlueNext has agreed to pay 31.8 million euros ($41.08 million) to the French government to settle liabilities related to VAT fraud that occurred on the bourse between 2006 and 2009, according to regulatory filings. ($1 = 0.7740 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by Jason Neely)
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in apple inc by 43.8 percent to 450,000 shares
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem , shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.