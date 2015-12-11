* Supervisory board "unanimously" approves restructuring

* Paves way for fresh equity, future investments

* Overhaul follows similar plan by larger peer E.ON

* To start filling new management jobs in early 2016 (Adds details from internal document, shareholder comment)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 RWE's supervisory board approved the German utility's plan to overhaul its business and spin off some of its fastest-growing assets on Friday, paving the way for badly needed cash to overcome a prolonged crisis in the energy industry.

"This decision sends the clear signal that we have found our answer to the transformation of the energy system," Chief Executive Peter Terium said in a statement after the board unanimously backed the plan.

Germany's second-largest utility surprised markets last week by announcing plans to combine its renewables, networks and retail units into a separate entity and list about 10 percent of it at the end of next year.

RWE will start filling top positions at the new group early next year, according to an internal letter sent to employees and seen by Reuters. Setting up the new unit will not lead to job cuts, the document showed.

RWE's plan was cheered by investors and analysts as a smart way to raise cash, but concerns remained over whether powerful municipal shareholders, which hold about 24 percent of the company, would approve the deal.

Sources had told Reuters on Thursday that the board was likely to approve the plans, adding that there was no alternative to respond to an ongoing crisis that forced larger peer E.ON to come up with a similar restructuring last year.

Falling wholesale power prices in Europe and Germany's planned exit from nuclear power have effectively robbed RWE of its business model.

"We welcome that management has developed a promising plan for the group that municipal shareholders have called for for some time," VkA, which represents RWE's municipal shareholders, said in a statement.

The new unit, which will operate as a separate entity from April 1, will remain majority-owned by RWE in the long term, meaning the group will not sell more than 49 percent. (Editing by James Regan and Susan Fenton)