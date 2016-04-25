LONDON, April 25 RWE npower will
reduce operating hours at its 1,600-megawatt Aberthaw coal-fired
power plant in Wales from April 1, 2017 as demand for
coal-generated electricity is expected to fall, it said.
The company said it would move to an operating regime that
focuses on generating electricity when needed, instead of the
more steady production model it has been following.
The reduction in output will result in job losses at the
plant but details have not been finalised, a spokeswoman said.
The company said it had also decided to adapt technology at
the station that will allow it to burn a wider range of coal and
that will also lower emissions of nitrogen oxide by 30 percent.
Britain has announced plans to shut its coal-fired power
plants by 2025 in a bid to lower climate-harming emissions.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)