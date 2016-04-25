LONDON, April 25 RWE npower will reduce operating hours at its 1,600-megawatt Aberthaw coal-fired power plant in Wales from April 1, 2017 as demand for coal-generated electricity is expected to fall, it said.

The company said it would move to an operating regime that focuses on generating electricity when needed, instead of the more steady production model it has been following.

The reduction in output will result in job losses at the plant but details have not been finalised, a spokeswoman said.

The company said it had also decided to adapt technology at the station that will allow it to burn a wider range of coal and that will also lower emissions of nitrogen oxide by 30 percent.

Britain has announced plans to shut its coal-fired power plants by 2025 in a bid to lower climate-harming emissions. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)