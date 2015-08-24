FRANKFURT Aug 24 German utility RWE named Paul Coffey as the new chief of its British unit npower, hoping to slow a loss of customers and billing issues that have weighed on profits at the business.

Coffey will replace Paul Massara, and Martin Miklas will take over as finance chief from Jens Madrian, who will leave npower along with Massara.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week about the planned management reshuffle at npower. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)