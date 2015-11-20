* Will take until at least 2017 to return Npower to profit
* RWE has lost 200,000 customers in Britain in Jan-Sept
* Npower struggles with billing problems, customer loss
(Recasts, adds quotes details)
By Tom Käckenhoff, Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, Nov 20 Germany's RWE could
consider pulling out of Britain if it can't find a way to turn
around its Npower business, which has suffered a rapid loss of
customers, its chief financial officer told Reuters.
RWE is facing the biggest crisis in its 117-year history,
grappling with ultra-low wholesale power prices, high exposure
to coal and gas and only a small presence in renewables. Its
shares are trading around a 24-year low.
Bernhard Guenther, RWE's CFO since 2013, said in the
interview it would take at least until 2017 for Npower to return
to profit from an expected mid double-digit million-euro loss
this year. Investors have questioned whether it is worth
keeping.
"We're not categorically ruling out adjusting our portfolio
of countries," Guenther said in an interview, when asked whether
RWE would choose to sell Npower at some point.
"But such a decision would also prompt the question: are we
the better owner or is someone else?"
Tougher competition has seen RWE lose about 200,000
customers in Britain in the first nine months of the year
compared with 100,000 just for the first half, it said last
week, sending its shares down 10 percent.
It now has 5.4 million customers in the UK but a problem
with its billing process has meant it has been effectively
unable to charge some customers and it does not expect the
issues to be resolved until the end of 2016.
JOB CUTS LOOM
Guenther said in the interview the company was aiming to
come up with a plan for how to fix the unit by next March and to
bring down its losses in 2016 compared with 2015.
He said that Npower's billing problems were triggered by the
implementation of new software that brought to light bad data
quality, causing RWE to issue faulty bills or send them to the
wrong people.
"There were clients that were no longer with us and existing
ones that were not registered by the system and didn't get
bills," he said.
Guenther added there was room to improve Npower's
profitability through other measures.
"There are too many employees when compared with customers
and profitability."
RWE Npower, which employs about 7,000, is among the big six
UK household power and gas suppliers - including EDF Energy
, E.ON, Centrica's British Gas,
Scottish Power and SSE - which have dominated the market
for decades and still control more than 85 percent.
But the UK retail market for power and gas is in flux as
customers are disenchanted with faceless and expensive large
suppliers, turning to smaller new and local firms or aggregators
who also sell other services like telecoms.
Local regulator Ofgem is favouring competition, requiring
suppliers to give more data on bills to improve the scope for
supplier switches and give consumers more transparency and
choices.
"The British retail business carries a great risk of
regulatory interference," Guenther said.
RWE's retail units in Germany, the Netherlands and eastern
Europe are profitable.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Framke; Editing by Georgina
Prodhan and Elaine Hardcastle)