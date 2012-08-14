UPDATE 3-Airbus seeks new talks with European nations over A400M costs
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
FRANKFURT Aug 14 RWE is currently not planning to make large acquisitions, Chief Executive Peter Terium said during a conference call, adding that smaller bolt-on deals were possible, without further qualifying his remarks. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
* Thyssenkrupp shares rise to top of STOXX index (Adds comment on talks with Tata Steel, further details)
EDINBURGH, Feb 22 Shares in Serco slumped on Wednesday after results from the British outsourcing group showed it may be tough to boost sales in an uncertain political climate and that the company's recovery could take longer than some analysts expected.