FRANKFURT Feb 15 RWE's supervisory board is expected to appoint Bernhard Guenther as chief financial officer at its next meeting on Feb. 28, the favourite candidate of incoming Chief Executive Peter Terium, German magazine Capital reported, citing no sources.

Guenther currently holds the post of CFO for the German utility's Supply & Trading unit and would replace Rolf Pohlig, whose term as group CFO expires at the end of the year.

Terium, 48, will take over as chief executive of RWE, Germany's second-biggest utility, in July.

RWE declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)